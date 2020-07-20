Deepak Chopra, Kajol Devgan and HRH Dr. El-Hashemite Headline NOVUS GLOBAL X IMPACT Virtual Summit July 20-21, 2020
NOVUS, X Impact, and #WeThePlanet Founder Kunal Sood to Host Virtual Summit featuring High impact philanthropists, global leaders, and artists.
We must go beyond We The People, and focus on serving something larger than ourselves; as a collective, we must focus on making the impossible possible without fear or favor as We The Planet.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kunal Sood, an internationally renowned high impact entrepreneur, and award-winning disruptive innovator will launch NOVUS Global X Impact: The Decade of Transformation, a two-day online summit Monday and Tuesday, July 20 and 21, 2020 to inspire global citizens from all around the world to make the impossible possible as we continue to solve for COVID-19, global mental health, social justice, and climate change.
The two-day virtual summit will unite all generations in action to join forces to solve our planet’s most urgent global challenges. The flagship summit will broadcast on www.wetheplanet.io and FINTECH.TV airing on Bloomberg starting at 8:00 am (EST), or 5:00 am (PST).
The invited speakers and attendees are comprised of Academy Award-winning, actors, filmmakers, Grammy Award-winning artists, heads of state, UN Ambassadors and high-level diplomats, global health experts, social entrepreneurs, climate action innovators, leading members of the tech community, and youth. They are coming together as one to build positive engagement, and meaningful relationships towards purpose-driven impact, to support the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals when the global pandemic has made us all rethink our future.
The #WeThePlanet Founder Kunal Sood states, “We as humans must go beyond ‘We The People’, and focus on serving something that is larger than ourselves; as a collective, we must be focused on making the impossible possible without fear or favor as We The Planet.”
Scheduled to speak during The NOVUS Global X Impact: The Decade of Transformation summit will be Kajol Devgan, Bollywood actress; H.R.H. Princess Dr. Nisreen El-Hashemite; H.E. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim former President of Mauritius; H.E. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces; Shashi Tharoor, politician, writer, and former international diplomat; Shekhar Kapur, Academy award-winning film director; Oona Chaplin, actress, and activist; Aloe Blacc, singer-songwriter; Jerry Wonda Grammy Award-winning composer and musician; Deepak Chopra, world-renowned alternative medical advocate, author, and speaker; Zak Williams, entrepreneur and mental health advocate; Yasmine El Baggari, entrepreneur and explorer; Lisa Russell, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Major Vivek Jacob, ex-special forces; Aditya Singh, social entrepreneur, and youth icon; Jeff Hoffman, a global entrepreneur, and world-renowned motivational speaker and philanthropist; Emmanuel Kelly, emerging first physically differently-abled pop-star and many more.
The 2020 summit aims to transform our world for a better future. It will feature six sessions: Monday, July 20 will feature an east meets west session #AllThatMatters in association with INK Talks, followed by #Moonshots and #GlobalHealthRevolution.
The second day of NOVUS Global X Impact will feature #WeThePlanet, #FirstWoman, and #WeHaveADream on Tuesday, July 21, to usher in a new decade planetary prosperity and human flourishing will be live-streamed globally on www.wetheplanet.io and FINTECH.TV and aired on Bloomberg TV.
About #WeThePlanet
On September 21, 2019, Kunal Sood launched We The Planet at the United Nations Headquarters during UNGA Week in New York City. Kunal Sood and Laura Muranaka are the Co-Founders of We The Planet and the #WeThePlanet global campaign. They created #WeThePlanet to unite the youth and the elders, left and right, women and men, abled and disabled as global citizens to reimagine our approach to the planet, people, peace, prosperity, and partnership by uniting in action to make the impossible possible to protect all life on land and under the sea. NOVUS Global X Impact – Decade of Transformation aims to transform our world for a better future from the oceans to the moon by the year 2030.
We The Planet is an exponential organization that catalyzes global citizens to unite the youth and elders in action to make the impossible possible. The official launch of #WeThePlanet is a worldwide movement and campaign inaugurated by H.E. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, 74th President of the United Nations General Assembly. The #WeThePlanet Pledge, signed by H.E. Thomas Remengesau Jr., President of Palau on September 23, 2019, to usher in a new decade of transformation and global prosperity through finding solutions using science innovation and technology to solve for our grand global challenges such as world poverty and hunger, global health, and climate change. For more information, visit https://www.wetheplanet.io.
We the Planet: Making the Impossible Possible From COVID-19 to Climate Change