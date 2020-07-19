Governor Abbott Announces U.S. Navy Support In Rio Grande Valley, Southwest Texas To Help Combat COVID-19

July 19, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has sent five U.S. Navy teams to four locations in South and Southwest Texas to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Beginning today, one U.S. Navy Acute Care Team will provide support at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City. These teams consist of medical and support professionals which are being deployed to help meet medical needs in hospitals throughout the state.

"The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe."