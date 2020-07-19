Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 – 2026 Top Countries data (By Applications, Products, End Users, Regions), Major Deals, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Recent Developments – 360 Market Updates

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “ Ophthalmic Devices Market ” is predicted to surpass USD 67 Billion by 2026. Ophthalmic devices are medical devices used in the identification and treatment of ocular defects or deficiencies and eye disorders. The ophthalmic devices are designed for diagnostics, surgical, and vision correction purposes. These devices are continuously gaining increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. Therefore, increasing number of eye related disorders propel demand for vision care devices, which in turn propels growth of the ophthalmic devices market. However, the elements such as the high cost of ophthalmic devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are projected to hamper the growth of the market.

By Application Segment - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast



• On the basis of application, the vision care segment dominated the overall ophthalmic devices market.



• Surgical instruments devices held second highest share of the overall ophthalmic devices market, while the diagnostic & monitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



• Diagnosis is an indispensable process in the treatment of eye disorders and is responsible for contributing towards the diagnostics & monitoring segment’s growth.



By Products - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast



• On product basis, contact lens held largest share of the ophthalmic devices market, while, cataract surgery devices accounted for second highest share of the total ophthalmic devices market.



• Retinal surgery devices is the third largest product segment of the ophthalmic devices market in 2019.



• The global market for fundus camera is predicted to exceed USD 775 Million by 2026.



• The optical coherence tomography (OCT) has become the standard of care for the assessment and treatment of most retinal diseases. Introduction of hybrid techniques such as optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) can open up new pathways for the market.



• Glaucoma surgery is currently evolving with introduction of several new devices and those in pipeline have continued to address the focus on safety of glaucoma surgery.



• The global cataract surgery devices market is projected to surpass USD 9 Billion mark by 2026.

By End Users - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast



• Consumers segment accounted for highest share of the global ophthalmic devices market, as majority of the ophthalmic products such as vision care products are used by the common consumers.



• Hospitals and ophthalmic clinics & centers captured 2nd and 3rd largest share of the overall ophthalmic devices market respectively in 2019.



• Ambulatory surgical centers are likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as these centers provide cost-effective services and a convenient environment that is less stressful than what many hospitals can offer.



By Region - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast



• North America dominated the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019.



• In North America, United States captures highest share of the total ophthalmic devices market.



• Europe represents a major market for ophthalmic devices, owing to rising chronic eye diseases among geriatric population.



• In Europe, Germany and United Kingdom are the major market for ophthalmic devices.



• Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies such as China and India.



• Japan ophthalmic devices market dominated the Asia Pacific region, while China accounted for over 4% share of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019.





This 254 Page report with 109 Figures and 11 Tables has been analyzed from 11 View Points:



1) Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

2) Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

3) By Application Segment – Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

4) Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

5) Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

6) Global Ophthalmic Vision Care Products Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

7) By End Users - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

8) By Region - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

9) Country Analysis - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

10) Global Ophthalmic Devices Market – Key Players Sales Analysis (2012 - 2026)

11) Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges



By Application Segments



1. Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices



• Fundus Camera

• Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner

• Tonometer

• Others



2. Surgical Instruments Devices



• Refractive Error Surgery Devices

• Glaucoma Surgery Devices

• Cataract Surgery Devices

• Retinal Surgery Devices



3. Vision Care



• Contact Lens

• Others



Global Ophthalmic Devices Market – By End Users



1. Hospitals

2. Ophthalmic Clinics and Centers

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4. Consumers

5. Others

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market – Regional Analysis



1. North America



• United States

• Canada



2. Europe



• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific



• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America



• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



5. Middle East and Africa



• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global Ophthalmic Devices Market – Company Profiles



1. Alcon, Inc.

2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

3. Topcon Corporation

4. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

5. Iridex Corporation

6. Ellex Medical Lasers

7. Escalon Medical

8. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

9. Lumenis

10. Nidek Co., Ltd.







