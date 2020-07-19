Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market 2020 – 2026 Top Countries Data (By Segment And Region), Impact of Covid-19 on This Industry – 360 Market Updates

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “ Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market ” is predicted to reach USD 12 Billion by 2026. The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment are used for the analysis and cure of dental problems such as periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. The global scenario for the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market is expected to boost over the forecast period. Rising inclination towards junk food consumption and improper eating habits by individuals along with augmenting demand for cosmetic dentistry are considered to be the major drivers of the market.

Further, the increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive painless surgeries, technological advancement, and growing geriatric population is expected to drive the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market. Elder patients suffer from various dental disorders such as caries, oral candidiasis and xerostomia that thrust the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market growth.

Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market – Segment Analysis



• Dental radiology equipment accounted for highest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.



• The dental chairs segment is likely to capture around 20% share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipments market by 2026.



• Dental hand piece captures third highest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipments market driven by factors like the rise in oral diseases, aging population, and an increase in dental clinics.



• With rising implementation of CAD/CAM system in Dentistry, this segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.



• In the past decade, the market for lasers in dentistry has grown rapidly owing to acceptance of dental lasers by the FDA.



Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market - Regional Analysis



• North America is the leader in global dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market followed

by European region.



• Asia-Pacific dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



• Rest of the world is showing low market share, lack of oral hygiene care is the main reason behind it.



Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market - Key Players Analysis



• In the third quarter of 2019, Danaher transferred its Dental businesses to Envista Holdings Corporation.



• BIOLASE, Inc. offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems.



• In August 2019, Henry Schein, Inc. announced the acquisition of a majority equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.



• In October 2019, Dentsply Sirona has signed an agreement to acquire OraCheck.



• In August 2019, Midmark Corp. acquired the True Definition intraoral scanner platform from 3M.



“Global Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market (By Segment and Region), Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis - Forecast to 2026” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-growing Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market.



This 208 Page report with 50 Figures and 4 Tables has been studied from 7 View Points:



1. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast (2010 - 2026)

2. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Share and Forecast (2010 - 2026)

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market

4. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast - Segment Analysis (2010 - 2026)

5. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast - Regional Analysis (2010 - 2026)

6. Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Key Players Analysis (2010 - 2026)

7. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges



Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - By Segment



1. Dental Radiology Equipment

2. Dental CAD/CAM Systems

3. Dental Lasers

4. Dental Chairs

5. Dental Handpieces

6. Dental Curing Lights

7. Dental Scaling Units

8. Instrument Delivery Systems



Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Regional Analysis



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of The World



Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market - Key Players Analysis



1. Danaher Corporation

2. Biolase, Inc

3. Henry Schein

4. Dentsply Sirona

5. Straumann

6. Patterson

7. Zimmer Biomet

8. Planmeca OY

9. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

10. 3M Company

11. Midmark

12. Envista Holdings Corporation

Key Benefits to purchase this Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Continued….

