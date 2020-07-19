Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market Report 2020 Top Countries Data, Product Analysis, Companies Business And Marketing Strategy, Major Deals, Impact of Covid-19 | 360 Market Updates

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “ Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market ” is predicted to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2026. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment.

Cardiac Marker analyzer Market represents a paradigm in diagnostics that provides high sensitivity and reliable information in minutes. It is ideally suited to both point of care testing and laboratory use. The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Key Company Analysis



1. Alere (Now Abbott)

2. Abbott Point of Care

3. Quidel Corporation

4. Roche

5. Beckman Coulter

6. Siemens Healthineers

7. Response Biomedical

8. Boditech

9. Lifesign

10. LSI Medience Corporation

11. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

12. Trinity Biotech

Key Highlights of the Report



• In October 2017, Abbott completed its acquisition of Alere, concluding a deal first announced in February 2016.



• Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics sales is driven by continued adoption of Abbott's i-STAT handheld system.



• Quidel’s cardiac immunoassay revenue was valued around USD 266.5 Million in 2019.



• Cobas H232 POC system permits rapid and easy determination of cardiac blood markers such as Troponin T, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin.



• A major focus of Response Biomedical development programs in cardiovascular testing has been clinical tests for the quantification of cardiovascular markers.



• Response Biomedical sells tests that detect three of the primary markers for the detection of an acute myocardial infarction: Troponin I, Myoglobin and CK-MB.



• In March 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced market introduction of the teamplay digital health platform.



• CardioGenics is the only company to successfully deploy CL in a compact, fully automated POC platform.



• Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, to reap benefits of the latter’s strong global position in thriving cardiac areas such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, structural heart, and chronic pain complement.



• Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care revenues declined in 2019 by around 23.2% from the previous year figure.



• In October 2017, Boditech Med has made an agreement with their Chinese distributor, Joinstar, to supply their products for USD 48 Million over three years.



“Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market, Product Analysis, Companies Business & Marketing Strategy, Major Deals” provides a comprehensive assessment of the cardiac marker analyzer segments, comparative tests analysis, competitive product analysis, product features & benefits, merger & acquisitions, strategic alliances and Companies Business and Market Strategies.

This 118 Page report with 10 Figures and 19 Tables has been studied from 7 View Points:



1. Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

2. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis

3. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis

4. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Specifications, Product Features & Benefits Analysis

5. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Mergers, Acquisitions, Distribution, Partnership and Licensing Agreements

6. Emerging Markers Analysis

7. Companies Business & Marketing Strategy



The Cardiac Marker Analyzer Covered in the report are as follows:

1. Triage MeterPro Analyzer

2. The i-STAT System

3. Cobas h 232 POC System

4. Access 2 Immunoassay System

5. Stratus CS Analyzer

6. RAMP 200

7. RAMP Reader

8. i-chroma DUO Analyzer

9. DXpress Reader Analyzer

10. PATHFAST Analyzer

11. QL Care Analyzer

12. Meritas POC Analyzer



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Continued….

