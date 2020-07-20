Alumni Spotlight: Dr. George Wallace, LGBTQ Advocate and Congressional Honor Award Recipient
I wanted to thank Apollos for all that you are doing to progress us forward. I was very happy to see sexual orientation and in particular, gender identity in your diversity statement.”GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. George Wallace graduated from Apollos University in 2019 with a Doctorate of Business Administration. During the 2019 graduation, Dr. Wallace received the Apollos University 2019 Outstanding Graduate Award and also served as the student speaker for the ceremony.
Dr. Wallace has long been a champion of Non-profit work, having served as the Executive Director of the Orlando Fringe Festival until 2017, as a board member and Executive Director for the LGBT+ Center Orlando, Inc., as the owner and executive director of Supports of Central Florida, and as a radio personality on WPRK. Wallace applied his love and appreciation for non-profit work in his doctoral dissertation, Executive Director Turnover in Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Organizations: Six American Cities.
In 2015, Dr. Wallace was named one of Orlando’s “Most Remarkable People” by Watermark Media and that same year, he was also chosen as one of Orlando’s Unsung Heroes by the Orlando Sentinel. In 2018, Dr. Wallace again was recognized by Watermark Media as one of Orlando’s “Most Remarkable People.” That same year, 2018, Wallace received the Terry Olson Lifetime Achievement Award during the closing ceremonies of the Orlando Fringe Festival.
In 2019, in conjunction with the 2019 Pride Month, Representative Darren Soto of the US House of Representatives, honored Dr. Wallace with a Congressional Honor Award. Dr. Wallace received this honor just one week after having earned his doctorate degree from Apollos. That same year, Orlando Mayor, Buddy Dyer, appointed Dr. Wallace to the very prestigious Committee on Multicultural Affairs.
As of 2020, Dr. Wallace has continued his advocacy work and also continues to be recognized for that work. For his efforts with the Center and his ongoing participation on the Committee of Multicultural Affairs, Wallace received a 2020 WAVE Award and was named Favorite Local Activist for his dedication to the fight for equality.
At Apollos University, we champion diversity and equality. The Apollos Non-discrimination policy states: Apollos University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender, marital status, disability, veteran status, or political beliefs in any of its policies, practices, or procedures. Of the policy, Dr. Wallace commented, “I wanted to thank Apollos for all that you are doing to progress us forward. I was very happy to see sexual orientation and in particular, gender identity in your diversity statement. Keep up the great work!”
But, it is to Dr. Wallace and his ongoing advocacy for equality that we at Apollos salute and return the praise of “keep up the great work!” Thank you, Dr. Wallace, for all that you do on behalf of equality and for living the Apollos motto: Onward Bison!
