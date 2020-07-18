FlowerAura Launches Trendy Rakhi Gifts Collection
FlowerAura Offers Latest Rakhi Gifts Collection for SiblingsGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDAI, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online gift portals all over the world have geared up to launch some new, innovative online rakhi gifts as the day to celebrate the cordial bond between every Indian brother-sister duo approaches us at a rapid speed. As the outbreak of COVID-19 has made it next to impossible to go out and carry on with our offline rakhi shopping, hence amidst such crisis times online shopping seems like the perfect kind of idea. Talking of various online gift portals, we have to talk about FlowerAura - the one-stop destination of every Indian soul across every special occasion and festival. And for them, rakhi is one such festival which seems no less than a carnival in itself.
Like every year, FlowerAura has come up with its trendy rakhi and rakhi gifts collection for this upcoming festival. From launching some beautifully crafted handmade rakhi gifts for brother, designer rakhi, peacock rakhi, kids rakhi, silver rakhi, Zardosi rakhi to Kundan Rakhi, among many other such rakhis each of FlowerAura’s rakhis have been given a distinct appeal, which is perfect to grace such a special occasion. Not just to please one’s dear brother, FlowerAura has come up with some rakhis to please your loving sister-in-law or any brother figure. Simply it has got something for everyone in its online store.
As per its amazing rakhi gifts collection is concerned, FlowerAura has come up with beautiful rakhi gift sets paired along with dry fruits, chocolates, flowers, cakes, cards, plants, personalised gifts and greeting cards, among other such thousands of options, to choose from. The gift-quality of each of these gift sets or its rakhi signature boxes is sure to make everyone a fan of FlowerAura’s products. To simplify your rakhi shopping, FlowerAura has even come up with its attractive rakhi sets to pamper each of your loving brothers with a stunning piece of rakhi.
Also, not to forget FlowerAura delivers each of its rakhi gifts, well on time that too free of cost across 230+ Indian cities, 150+ hyperlocal cities and 20+ foreign nations. Impressive, isn’t it? As one shop online from FlowerAura one gets the option of getting their token of love delivered as per their time and convenience by opting for their desired date and time slot. Each of FlowerAura’s efficient same day rakhi delivery, express and fixed time rakhi delivery is sure to not just promise you to deliver your token of love, on time. But also keeps its words by delivering it on time. So, what’s the wait for? If you haven’t geared up with your rakhi shopping as yet, then this is the right time. Visit FlowerAura’s user-friendly website and have a look at their trendy, uber-cool rakhi and rakhi gifts collection. We are quite sure your mind will be absolutely blown with the variety they are offering at an affordable price, that seems to fit everyone’s budget. Every dreamy rakhi option, that your brother secretly wished to be pampered with, has just been made a few clicks away from you.
So, where are you? If you aren’t rakhi shopping online over India’s leading gift portal - FlowerAura. - https://www.floweraura.com/
