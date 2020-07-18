Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff through today, July 18, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the memory and public service of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who passed away Friday at age 80.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Donald Trump.

“From his stirring words at the March on Washington to his incredible resolve leading the Selma march for voting rights, Rep. John Lewis was a lion of the civil rights movement whose example of courageous leadership continues to inspire the pursuit of racial equality for all Americans,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and fellow members of Congress, and our gratitude for his longstanding service to our nation.”