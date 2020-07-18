Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,908 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff through today, July 18, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the memory and public service of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who passed away Friday at age 80.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Donald Trump.

“From his stirring words at the March on Washington to his incredible resolve leading the Selma march for voting rights, Rep. John Lewis was a lion of the civil rights movement whose example of courageous leadership continues to inspire the pursuit of racial equality for all Americans,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and fellow members of Congress, and our gratitude for his longstanding service to our nation.”

You just read:

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.