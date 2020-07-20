Docufraud Announces Forensic Document Examination Service in Support of Jamaica's Parish Courts
Forensic Examination services continue for handwriting analysis, signature verification and examination of forged and altered documents
Forensic Examination of Fraudulent Documents and Signatures Continue”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada (www.docufraudcanada.ca ) announces forensic document examination services continue in support of Jamaica's Parish Court system.
— Dwayne Strocen
Although Docufraud Canada is based in Canada, it has produced court ready reports for most of the legal jurisdictions throughout the Caribbean, including Jamaica. During this time of stay-at-home and work-from-home orders, the judicial system has not ground to a complete stop. Legal matters continue to be filed. Attorneys continue to prepare for court and document examiners continue to examine allegations of fraudulent documents, signature forgeries and contested wills.
Problem one says Strocen, is “how to keep people safe”. Many Parish's will be enhancing their use of video conferencing. While decisions are made related to the complexities of these issues in a post COVID world, the legal process continues.
One aspect that will not change is the basic rule of law, particularly as it pertains to the use of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and the examination of altered documents.
Docufraud Canada is no different in that we continue to review documents, and prepare for court either in the presentation of our notarized reports or simply to confirm the legitimacy of a document or signature. Dwayne Strocen also notes the increase in matters related to employment contracts. "This is a time where employment stress is compounded by layoffs and general uncertainty" says Mr. Strocen.
Our work continues and presenting a winning legal strategy is not dependent on chance or a winning smile. It is won by presenting all of the evidence in a manner that is clear and concise. Docufraud continues to represent all parties in a variety of matters and we can do so for you.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized throughout Canada the U.S.A. and Jamaica. In addition, our forensic reports have been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Turks & Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago, India, Iran, Pakistan, Poland and others.
