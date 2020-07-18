LEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds R, ELAN, FSCT and ENPH Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) remind investors of important deadlines approaching in securities class action cases filed against the following companies: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R ), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ), Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: FSCT ), and Enphase Energy, Inc. (NasdaqGM: ENPH ).



If you purchased shares of R, ELAN, FSCT and/or ENPH within the Class Periods listed below, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com , or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.com . Shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the Firm to discuss potential application to the court to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Class Period: 7/23/2015 - 2/13/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 20, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/r

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Class Period: 1/10/2020 - 5/6/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 20, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/elan

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

Class Period: 2/06/2020 - 5/15/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 10, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/fsct

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

Class Period: 2/26/2019 - 6/17/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 17, 2020

FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/enph

The Firm follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.