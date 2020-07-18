Jadesan Capital Investments CSR Initiatives to Help Combat COVID-19

Jadesan Capital Investments has amplified its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support those affected by the COVID-19.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jadesan Capital Investments, a leading global financial institution based in London, has amplified its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support those affected by the COVID-19.

Since the founding in 2013, the company has continuously worked on numerous projects, supporting the underserved communities and providing shelter to homeless people. In an effort to provide additional support during this crisis, Jadesan Capital Investments is providing a $1 million relief fund for small businesses. Jadesan Capital Investments will be contacting and collaborating with several businesses, reaching out to provide support in order to keep these businesses afloat amidst this pandemic. This would provide an additional layer of sustainability for these businesses to continue running their operations. With this relief fund, it will help aid in unemployment as well, which has been increasing lately.

"It is vital to keep our economy running in many ways we can. As part of our CSR efforts, and as an organization, we challenged ourselves to determine what we could do to help combat the effects of this global pandemic. Jadesan Capital Investments is providing a $1 million relief fund for small businesses who are financially struggling amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Day by day, we are working with partners, investors, and the government to secure additional funds so that we can support more businesses during this difficult time. We hope that this will help business owners to tackle the issue on unemployment and increase their overall well-being which is essential in this difficult situation," said Adam Slipstone, CEO of Jadesan Capital Investments.

In addition, Jadesan Capital Investments is working on providing affordable financial education by providing access to education through various means. Transparency and a clear conscience are the two of the most important values to Jadesan Capital Investments. Both values resonate strongly with many of its millennial clients and investors. The company provides a report of its earnings with a high level of transparency to its clients and investors on a weekly basis. According to Slipstone, no company or financial institution provides such a level of transparency to its clients.

Jadesan Capital Investments will continue to team up with non-profit organizations to launch a programme aimed at providing shelter and access to healthcare for the underserved communities across the world.

"An overwhelming number of our employees have selflessly put their hands up to volunteer, from liaising with manufacturing to businesses to collaborating with non-profit organizations to combat this pandemic."

"As a leading global financial institution, we are here to support those in need and fight this pandemic together. Together, we will be able to overcome this crisis by helping one another, and we hope to see the recovery of our economy soon," added Adam Slipstone.