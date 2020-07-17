Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,208 in the last 365 days.

InHe Manufacturing, LLC and MHR Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Several Products Due to Potential Health Risk for Excess Lead

This recall press release was issued by the firm on 06-23-2020 and is subsequently being posted by FDA at this time only to benefit the public for informational purposes.

Human Consumption (MHR Brands)

Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003175

Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003137 FG003174, FG003197, FG0057

Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1500mg

FG003141, FG003202, FG003296

Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003138, FG003248

Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg

FG003142, FG003247

Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003167

Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003139, FG003166, FG003191, FG003225, FG003253, FG003263

Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003095

Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg

FG003143, FG003180, FG003201, FG003224, FG003262

Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003126

Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003140, FG003182, FG003246

Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1500mg

FG003144, FG003249

Made by Hemp – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003107

Made by Hemp – Mojito Lime Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003110

Made by Hemp – Strawberry Crème Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003109

Pet Consumption (MHR Brands)

Tasty Drops – Cat Tincture 1oz/200mg

FG003156, FG003325

Tasty Drops – Dog Tincture 1oz/200mg

FG003157, FG003286, FG003324

Purfurred – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003188

Made by Hemp – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003178

Made by Hemp – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003179

Human Consumption (White Label)

A Clean Choice – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003106

A Clean Choice – Strawberry Creme Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003108

A Clean Choice – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003113

BC Hemp Co LLC – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003312

BC Hemp Co LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003171, FG003183, FG003316

BC Hemp Co LLC – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003315

BC Hemp Co LLC – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003164

BC Hemp Co LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003318

Goodness Gurus – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003236

Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003234

Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003238

Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg

FG003237

Herbzeedy LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg

FG003122, FG003123

Herbzeedy LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg

FG003121

Javan Anti Aging – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003283

Pathway to Wellness – Natural Tincture, 1000mg/30ml

FG003151

The Spiffy Piff – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003277

The Spiffy Piff – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003276

Recovery ReLeaf – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

FG003133

Acadia Farms – Canadian Maple Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003181

Acadia Farms – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg

FG003177

Pet Consumption (White Label)

Herbal Renewals – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003213

Herbal Renewals – Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg

FG003223, FG003310

Barkley Bistro – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003145

A Clean Choice – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003117

A Clean Choice – Cat Tincture, 500mg/1oz.

FG003118

A Clean Choice – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003116

A Clean Choice – Dog Tincture, 500mg/1oz.

FG003115

BC Hemp Co LLC – Pet Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003165

Boost IV Hydration, LLC – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg

FG003270

Acadia Farms – Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg

FG003176

How the company learned of this situation: The Company was recently advised by the Florida Department of Health of the presence of elevated heavy metals (lead) in some of its products. In response to this information, the Company undertook an investigation and determined that the issue related to graduated droppers provided by a third-party packaging supplier.

Exposure to lead could present physical signs and symptoms including, pain, paresthesia/muscle weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, poor appetite, weight loss, symptoms associated with encephalitis, metallic taste in the mouth, shock, hemolysis or kidney damage.

In response and in conjunction with the regulatory authorities, the Company:

  1. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of the affected products, providing every customer with replacement products at no cost to the customer; and
  2. retained a replacement third-party packaging supplier for all replacement and future products.
  3. Discontinue use of graduated droppers in the future.

Prior to notifying customers of this recall, MHR Brands had not received any reports of adverse health effects regarding the recalled products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any symptoms that may be related to using the products being recalled. Consumers should observe pets and contact their veterinarian as signs and symptoms of lead exposure in pets may be similar to those in humans.

Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine product subject to this recall. In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall. Your notification to your customers should include a copy of this recall notification letter.

Product Disposition: Return the product to the Company or destruction.

This recall should be carried out to the consumer level. Your assistance is appreciated and necessary to complete this recall.

MHR distributes nationally directly to consumers thorough internet sales and is currently notifying all customers about the ongoing recall directly. The Company also manufactures for other marketers and is notifying those customer of this issue and the identified LOTS urging return of the product to the Company or place of purchase for a free replacement or to contact MHR Brands at 844-300-5673 Mon.-Fri. 9am-5pm (EST) or by email at recall@mhrbrands.com.

While this recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration, FDA does not endorse any products subject to this recall notice.

Media Contact: Members of the media can contact the Company at 954-773-9456.

The company is dedicated to delivering healthy products of the highest quality and purity, is urging consumers to return any affected merchandise for a free and safe replacement.

You just read:

InHe Manufacturing, LLC and MHR Brands Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Several Products Due to Potential Health Risk for Excess Lead

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.