Khallid Abdul Muhammad Biography to be Released

Countdown begins for THE BOOK OF KHALLID authored by Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
I guarantee the reader that this will be an all-time classic equal to 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X' and this book will carry the legacy of Khallid Abdul Muhammad infinitely into the future.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited The Book of Khallid, a biographical account of the notorious Dr. Khallid Abdul Muhammad, has finally come to fruition. Pre-sales began today via the website WWW.BOOKOFKHALLID.COM for the future best-telling account of the former national spokesman for Minister Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam and national chairman of the upstart New Black Panther Party.
According to author Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. The Book of Khallid is a “vivid and meticulously detailed recount of the notorious life of one of America’s most admired and controversial figures of his era.” According to Shabazz, the final public delivery of The Book of Khallid will be September 17, 2020 but pre-sale orders will receive discounted autographed copies sooner than the official deadline. Shabazz also states that the pre-sales will help in the final completion of the The Book of Khallid and he “thanks Dr. Khallid Muhammad’s supporters profusely for their advance support.”
The Book of Khallid specifically details Khallid Muhammad’s career inside the Nation of Islam from 1967 to 1997 and thus, The Book of Khallid contains a treasure trove of unique and previously unreported information on the Nation of Islam as led by Minister Louis Farrakhan in this modern period. The Book of Khallid also relives rap music’s golden era where Dr. Khallid Muhammad became a Hip-Hop icon due to his noted appearances on best-selling Public Enemy, Ice Cube and Tupac Shakur albums.
Dr. Khallid Abdul Muhammad further rose to world fame and condemnation for his infamous Kean College speech in November 1993, where he received the unique distinction of being the only United States private citizen to ever be formally condemned by both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate for a First Amendment protected speech. In the wake of U.S. Congressional condemnation, Khallid Muhammad was heavily condemned by Jewish groups, repudiated by Civil Rights leaders and was publicly censured and suspended indefinitely by his leader Louis Farrakhan on February 3, 1994.
The Book of Khallid narrates how Minister Khallid Muhammad, whose career drew many parallels to the legendary Malcolm X, after languishing, would never make it back into the good graces of the NOI after his public suspension and would ultimately strike out on his own. The militant and charismatic Khallid Muhammad was the victim of an assassination attempt by Nation of Islam minister James X Bess in May of 1994. Khallid survived.
The Book of Khallid, in good measure, is told through the eyes and ears of Malik Zulu Shabazz, Khallid Muhammad’s 13-year protégé in this era, former Howard University student. Shabazz’ close relationship with Dr. Khallid gives The Book of Khallid a distinct inside account of the state-of-mind and private demeanor of Khallid Muhammad throughout his up and down sojourn as a contemporary outspoken Pan African revolutionary on American soil.
Shabazz recounts Khallid Muhammad dangerously leading the armed New Black Panther Party into Jasper, Texas following the beheading of James Byrd, Jr. in 1998. Blow-by-blow accounts describe how Dr. Khallid roiled New York in 1998 in establishing his Million Youth March after winning a federal court fight and public war with New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The march ended with a violent clash between Khallid’s marchers and over 6,000 New York City police officers. Khallid Abdul Muhammad died under mysterious circumstances in 2001. Shunned yesterday, the charismatic, brilliant, and uncompromising Dr. Khallid Abdul Muhammad is heavily watched, quoted and revered by the conscious youth of this generation.
According to Malik Zulu Shabazz, The Book of Khallid is approximately 430 written pages, over 125,000 words and has taken over 2,000 hours of tireless labor to produce. The Book of Khallid is comprised of intense research into a plethora of sources and contains over 100 pages and of over 800 citations and footnotes. Many unreleased photos are contained within this historic book. Interviews with Khallid Muhammad’s allies and protégés, as well as commentary from noted contemporary figures from his time frame of struggle including Professor Griff, Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Leonard Jeffries.
Shabazz asserts he will be perfecting the editing and finalizing all the important technical and legal details of The Book of Khallid up until the release deadline and states, “I guarantee the reader that The Book of Khallid will be a classic near equal to 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X.' This book will carry the legacy of Minister Khallid Abdul Muhammad infinitely into the future.”
Pre-sale prices are $29.99 for paperback and $39.99 for hardcover copies of these exclusive autographed books. All persons who pre-order The Book of Khallid will receive exclusive premium access to never before released videos and archives of Dr. Khallid. The Book of Khallid pricing for all orders of the release date September 17, 2020, is $50.00 for hardcover and $40.00 for paperback.
For all purchases and weekly updates please stay tuned to www.bookofkhallid.com for details.###
