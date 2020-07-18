PennDOT to Repair and Resurface 10 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

07/17/2020

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on 10 state highways in the Philadelphia region for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work schedule and locations are:

Bucks County

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Hellertown Avenue between E. Mill Street and Heller Road in Quakertown Borough for high friction surface treatment;

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 232 (2nd Street Pike) between County Line Road and Bristol Road in Southampton Township for inlet adjustments; and

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 513 (Hulmeville Road/Bellevue Avenue) between Galloway Avenue and Durham Avenue in Penndale/Hulmeville boroughs and Bensalem township for milling and paving operations.

Chester County

Sunday, July 19, through Friday, July 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between Welsh Pool Road and Garrison Drive in Uwchlan Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Sugartown Road between Waynesborough Road and Leopard Road in Easttown Township for high friction surface treatment.

Delaware County

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Conestoga Road between Spring Mill Road and Hardwicke Lane in Radnor Township for high friction surface treatment.

Montgomery County

Sunday, July 19, through Thursday, July 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough and Royersford/Limerick townships for utility adjustments;

Sunday, July 19, through Thursday, July 23, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough and Royersford/Limerick townships for paving operations;

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Morris Road between School Road and Cathcart Road in Whitpain Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) between Lumber Street and McLean Station Road in Green Lane Borough for high friction surface treatment.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

