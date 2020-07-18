Lane Restriction Planned on Route 283 for Bridge Demolition on Route 722, State Road, in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lane restrictions will be in effect next week on Route 283 at the Landisville Exit in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. A contractor will begin demolishing the old bridge that carried Route 722, State Road, over the highway at the interchange. Traffic was shifted to the new structures and roadway last week.

There will be lane restrictions in place in both directions on Route 283 from 9 PM to 6 AM the nights of Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21. The contractor will then work the remainder of the week on removing the old structure spanning Amtrak tracks.

In addition to the nighttime lane restrictions, eastbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 will remain closed until the bridge work is completed in the Spring of 2021.

The $18,467,109 contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Nightwork under this construction contract began March 18. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in June 2021 when the final two-inch wearing course layer of Superpave asphalt will be paved.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619 Source: PennDOT Engineering District 8