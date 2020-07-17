Lynn Shaw to Speak at Coalition To End Sexual Exploitation 2020 Online Global Summit
Engaging the Media: The Basics of Creating Grassroots Media Mobilization to Combat Human Trafficking and Sexual ExploitationNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn Shaw, founder of #LynnsWarriors, will speak at the Coalition To End Sexual Exploitation Online Global Summit running July 18-28, 2020. Her discussion is slated for July 23, 2020 at 8AM EST about the role of the media and also how everyone can become one of #LynnsWarriors by utilizing their social media platforms to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
The rise of the Internet, social media and other technologies have completely revolutionized the way people live. Along with the good these developments have made possible, they have also unleashed tidal waves of sexual harm: pornography exposure abuse; sexually explicit and sexually violent video games; child sexual abuse images; spycamming; sexting; sextortion; “sugar daddy” sites; online sex trafficking; prostitution review boards; compulsive sexual behaviors; grooming, and more. Modern technology is accelerating the pace and scale of sexual abuse and exploitation. This reality — combined with a toxic deluge of pop culture messages normalizing harmful attitudes and behaviors — is rapidly transforming forms of sexual abuse, violence, exploitation, human trafficking from the intolerable to the fashionable and “normal.” Young people are the most impacted. They have little to no chance of living lives free from the harmful impacts of these phenomena.
These challenges are urgent. If we don’t act now, we may miss this narrow window of opportunity to turn the tide. We must stand together to confront the rising tide of abuse and exploitation. This is why the Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation Online Global Summit creates a one-of-a-kind setting, where people from across sexual abuse and exploitation sectors, as well as from a diverse range of professional, political, and personal backgrounds, coalesce to be informed, equipped, connected and inspired.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity hosted by the National Coalition To End Sexual Exploitation(NCOSE) to find common purpose with others who believe in raising awareness, educating and providing resources about sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Over 150+speakers, over 15K participants from over 108 countries and territories.
Come join us as we fight for a world free from sexual abuse and exploitation!
Register for FREE at https://cese2020.heysummit.com/
https://cese2020.heysummit.com/speakers/lynn-shaw/
https://endsexualexploitation.org/
Lynn Shaw
#LynnsWarriors
6464560643
email us here