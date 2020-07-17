» News » 2020 » Washington State Park hosts Christmas in July on J...

Washington State Park hosts Christmas in July on July 25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 17, 2020 – The Friends of Washington State Park invite the public to come celebrate Christmas in July from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 25. There will be a Christmas egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. in the campground for ages 10 and under. Santa will visit the campground from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Concessions will be for sale near the campground amphitheater from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., including hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones. Santa will make his return at 7:30 p.m. to read a story at the campground amphitheater. There will be a campsite decorating contest. The judging will take place at 8:30 p.m.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the event, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

