Genesis Health Clubs Announces Acquisition of all Seven Locations of The Athletic Clubs

The expansion strengthens Genesis’ position as the largest fitness provider in the Midwestern United States. The move strengthens and consolidates the Genesis footprint in Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines, Overland Park and Olathe.

Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs President and Owner, emphasized how perfect this acquisition was to the company. "Opportunities like this don't come along very often. The Athletic Clubs are a strong, amenity-rich organization that fits our model perfectly, and they are present in key markets for us. This helps us to really consolidate and strengthen our footprint in an almost perfect way. You couldn't make up a better acquisition for us."

The Athletic Clubs Owner Tony Dahmen agreed. "We've enjoyed competing with Genesis. You want the best for your members, so it was important to us that they ended up with a great operator and got real value from the transition. I'm so glad we were able to accomplish that."

Members of the former Athletic Club locations will gain immediate access to over 50 locations across six states, and Genesis members will gain access to the new clubs immediately, according to Steven. "That's one of the nicest things about an acquisition like this. Our members and their members just gained access to more options, more locations, and more amenities at no extra charge. We know that when you give people more options, it makes it that much easier for them to reach their fitness goals. That's what it's all about."

Asked what he was most excited about, Steven emphasized the amenities. "These are huge clubs with swimming pools, top of the line equipment, and lots of space and programming. For several of these, we're taking some small leased facilities, and giving the members there a tremendous upgrade with so much more to do. Giving people some room to move is more important than ever now, and we're happy to provide that."

Steven continued: "I'm thrilled with the Midtown Crossing location in Omaha. Downtown Omaha is so vibrant; we've wanted to do something there for a while and now is our chance."

Asked about future expansion plans, Steven indicated there were a lot of options. "I get calls every day; there are a lot of options out there right now. If the right opportunity comes along, of course, we'll seize it. Even so, I'm most focused on consolidating and strengthening the markets we're already in. We've built, rebranded, and remodeled so much that it's time to really focus on being the best operator we possibly can. Show people results and a genuine community, and they'll be a loyal member for life. Plus, they'll tell their friends."

Genesis Health Clubs now has 57 locations across six states: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, and recently Iowa, making it the largest health club and tennis organization in the Midwest and one of the top 5 largest tennis organizations in the United States. It is owned by Rodney Steven II and his brother Brandon Steven, a successful entrepreneur in the auto industry.

Genesis believes innovating, educating, and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in its 57 clubs, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes, and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.

