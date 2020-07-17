Route 380 Bigelow Boulevard Bridge Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on Bigelow Boulevard (Route 380) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday, July 20-24 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the Bigelow Boulevard Bridge over I-579 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day to allow crews from the Larson Design Group to conduct inspection work. Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-579 in both directions below the bridge, but not simultaneously.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

