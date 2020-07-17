U.S. 422 Restricted Next Week for Guide Rail Repair in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on U.S. 422 next week in Upper Providence Township in Montgomery County on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for guide rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Left lane closures on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Route 29/Phoenixville and Oaks/Audubon interchanges; and

Left lane closures on westbound U.S. 422 between the Route 29/Phoenixville and Royersford/Trappe interchanges.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

