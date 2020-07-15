2020-07-15 10:41:35.737 $109,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Ticket Sold in Kansas City

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Pleasant Valley man won a $109,000 jackpot in the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash game. Walter Shafer bought the winning ticket at Price Chopper, 9719 N. Ash Ave. in Kansas City, and matched all five winning numbers drawn on July 3. The winning numbers were:  5, 7, 11, 15 and 34.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $100,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Clay County won more than $25.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $2.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $16.9 million went to education programs in the county.

