Nebraska Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support | Nebraska Department of Education

“Whole school approaches like PBiS can change the climate of the a school building. When implemented with fidelity, PBiS creates an orderly, positive and well managed environment and reduces the likeliness that the problems characteristically presented by at-risk students will escalate out of control.” ––Jeff Sprague, Institute on Violence and Destructive Behavior

Welcome to the Nebraska Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support website!

Our goal is to encourage and improve academic success in all children by creating safe and positive learning environments.

Interested in implementing PBiS for your school? Congratulations! You're at the beginning of a great decision. PBiS is proven to increase academic success.

NPBiS provides all the relevant documents that will help you learn more about the PBiS program and its implementation.

Benefits all students, and is not limited to any particular group Is based on effective behavioral practices, instructional design, and strategies Approached behavior in a proactive way by teaching appropriate behaviors Fosters positive adult-to-student relationships Supports the local school continuous improvement process



Amy Rhone | (402) 471-4323 Nebraska Department of Education 301 Centennial Mall South Lincoln, NE 68509-4987