Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,182 in the last 365 days.

Hwys 1, 53, and 73 construction to start July 20 (July 17, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. –  MnDOT contractors will be starting work on Hwys 1, 53, and 73 in St. Louis and Itasca Counties on Monday, July 20. The two-year project will resurface 21 miles on Hwy 1 between Hwy 53 and Hwy 65 and five miles on Hwy 73 between Hwy 1 and Hwy 53, replace 10 culverts, and realign the Hwy 53 and Hwy 1/County Road 115 intersection north of Cook.

Initial project work will start with the intersection of Hwy 53 and Hwy 1. Motorists can expect traffic lane switches on Hwy 53 and single lane closures on Hwy 1 during construction hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bridge work in Linden Grove on Hwy 1 over the Little Fork River will require a single lane road with temporary signal and 12 foot maximum width.

For more project details, please visit the project page: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy1resurfacing/index.html Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Hwys 1, 53, and 73 construction to start July 20 (July 17, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.