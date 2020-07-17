Hwys 1, 53, and 73 construction to start July 20 (July 17, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT contractors will be starting work on Hwys 1, 53, and 73 in St. Louis and Itasca Counties on Monday, July 20. The two-year project will resurface 21 miles on Hwy 1 between Hwy 53 and Hwy 65 and five miles on Hwy 73 between Hwy 1 and Hwy 53, replace 10 culverts, and realign the Hwy 53 and Hwy 1/County Road 115 intersection north of Cook.

Initial project work will start with the intersection of Hwy 53 and Hwy 1. Motorists can expect traffic lane switches on Hwy 53 and single lane closures on Hwy 1 during construction hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bridge work in Linden Grove on Hwy 1 over the Little Fork River will require a single lane road with temporary signal and 12 foot maximum width.

For more project details, please visit the project page: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy1resurfacing/index.html Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###