Hwy 37 construction in Gilbert to start July 20 (July 17, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT contractors will begin a two-year project on Hwy 37 in Gilbert and the town of Fayal on July 20. Construction season 2020 work will consist of pavement mill and overlay and turn and bypass lane construction on Hwy 37 between Hwy 53 and Gilbert. In Gilbert, bituminous resurfacing, sidewalk replacement, curb and gutter replacement, utility and lighting improvements between Kansas Avenue and Virginia Avenue and between Indiana Avenue and Dakota Avenue will take place.

Initial traffic impacts will be flagging and lane switches. Between Hwy 53 and Gilbert, traffic will encounter flaggers as work occurs on new turn and bypass lanes and the mill and overlay. In the City of Gilbert, traffic will become single lane in both directions and moved to the east bound lanes between Michigan Avenue and Hwy 135. Traffic will become single lane in both directions and moved to the east bound lanes between Kansas and Nebraska Avenues.

For more project details and map, please visit the project page: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy37-gilbert/index.html Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

