South half of Main/Major Avenue intersection scheduled to reopen to traffic Friday

Reconstruction of the Riverton Main Street/Major Avenue intersection is scheduled for traffic changes early Friday, July 17, as the intersection's south half reopens and the north half closes.

The $3.29 million US26 (Riverton West Main ADA and Major Avenue/Main Street intersection traffic signal) project includes installation of a traffic signal system and rebuild of the Major Avenue/West Main Street (US26) intersection, The project will also include Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

Activities on the 2.05-mile project are being focused on the Main/Major intersection for about 2 months, prior to the scheduled beginning of the 2020-21 school year, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

"Traffic will be moved about 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, and the north half of Major and Main intersection will be closed for about a month," Scheidemantel said. "Work will begin immediately on the north half of the intersection."

Scheidemantel said reconstruction of the intersection is being phased to maintain 2-way traffic on Main Street at all times, and ADA work will be allowed on 1 signalized intersection at a time. Phasing of the ADA improvements, including approaches, and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk will include 6 blocks on 1/2 of the roadway at a time.

Work (saw cutting of concrete) began this week at the east end of the project on the north side of Main Street near North 1st Street (heading west).

"We continue to encourage people to slow down and drive safely through the work zone," Scheidemantel said.

Prime contractor on the project is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

S&S Builders, LLC, was awarded the contract to rebuild the Major Avenue/Main Street intersection and complete ADA improvements and repair broken curb, gutter and sidewalk on Dec. 12, 2019. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.