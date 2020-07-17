Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road work on I-80 near Cooper Cove could cause delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Construction crews with Croell Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin road work on Interstate 80 near Cooper Cove on Monday, weather permitting.

A continuation of a project that started last year, crews will be placing a final paving lift on the eastbound lanes of I-80 from mile markers 275-283, near the Albany/Carbon County line.

Motorists should expect potential delays through the work zone, including speed limit reductions and lane closures. Stay alert and be prepared to slow down. The project should take approximately three weeks to complete.

All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability. -

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

