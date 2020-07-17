Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces cancer recurrence, says chemotherapy yielding 'positive results'

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. The treatment is yielding "positive results."
The liberal justice, 87, said she remains "fully able" to continue in her post.
Earlier this week, Ginsburg was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after having a fever and chills, and undergoing an "endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the court said at the time.
