Attorney General Fox Applauds FERC Dismissal of Petition to End State Net Metering Programs

Attorney General Tim Fox issued the following statement after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unanimously dismissed a petition by the New England Ratepayers Association that sought to end state net metering programs:

“I am pleased FERC unanimously dismissed a petition by a New England dark money group that sought to end state net metering programs. This is a significant win for the clean energy economy, as well as American consumers, including Montanans, who generate their own clean electricity to lower their energy bills.”

On June 15, Fox joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general, the California Energy Commission, and the California Public Utilities Commission in calling on FERC to reaffirm the authority of states to regulate net metering programs. The states’ protest is available here.