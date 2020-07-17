Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,217 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Fox Applauds FERC Dismissal of Petition to End State Net Metering Programs

Attorney General Tim Fox issued the following statement after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unanimously dismissed a petition by the New England Ratepayers Association that sought to end state net metering programs:

“I am pleased FERC unanimously dismissed a petition by a New England dark money group that sought to end state net metering programs. This is a significant win for the clean energy economy, as well as American consumers, including Montanans, who generate their own clean electricity to lower their energy bills.”

On June 15, Fox joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general, the California Energy Commission, and the California Public Utilities Commission in calling on FERC to reaffirm the authority of states to regulate net metering programs. The states’ protest is available here.

You just read:

Attorney General Fox Applauds FERC Dismissal of Petition to End State Net Metering Programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.