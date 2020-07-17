Drones Force Partners With Top-Rated UAV Training School DARTdrones To Train New Licensees and Pilots
DRONES FORCE UPS THE ANTE FOR ITS LICENSEES BY OFFERING PROGRAM THAT PUTS BOTH TECH INNOVATION AND SAFETY FIRSTCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider with locations across Canada and the US, and DARTdrones, a leader in drone training and program development, are teaming up in offering operational training to all new Drones Force licensees and pilots.
According to ResearchandMarket.com, the global commercial drones market was valued at $6.044 billion in 2019. With this growth, various industries have taken to using UAVs for a myriad of commercial uses including surveillance and security, photography, inspections, research as well as agricultural uses. Though the majority of UAVs operate at or below 1000 feet, safe UAV and drone operation is a priority. Operator training is a focus for both the safety of other aircrafts and issues of public safety. Drones Force who currently have a stable of over 40 of pilots, is continually adding to their numbers. Partnering with DARTdrones will provide their new licensees, and their team members, with the nation’s highest quality drone pilot training as, together, they implement a program offering standard operating procedures development, pilot assessments, program management software, consulting, and new drone pilot support.
"With the recent travel restrictions due to COVID-19, our licensees and their team members have been hesitant to travel to our headquarters for training, so we are thrilled to partner with Dart Drones, and their team of instructors located Nationwide.” Said Ryan Flynn
CEO, Drones Force. “This partnership will help Drones Force, and their licensees, achieve new levels of growth all while having a local resource for training.”
DARTdrones works with commercial clients, public safety departments, government agencies as well as individuals. Their comprehensive training programs are customizable and, in addition to hands-on training, also feature scenario-based online training, aerial videography and mapping, thermal imaging and more. Their expert instructors are aviators with extensive experience in the field who utilize professionally developed curriculum.
"We are excited to partner with Drones Force to assist in the development of their pilot team. We have trained over 14,000 students from dozens of industries and from all over the globe.” Said Abby Speicher, CEO and Co-Founder, Dart Drones. “Through our training, new drone pilots reach their full potential faster. We look forward to helping Drones Force pilots become successful in this expanding industry."
Drones Force partners with entrepreneurs and independent business owners at the local level providing them with the essential components required to become a successful UAV business owner. Licensees are located all over North America and are given ongoing support by Drones Force along with access to comprehensive systems, processes and procedures. Keeping safety at the fore, Drones Force recognizes that mitigating risk is key to maintaining top-quality company procedure and practice.
For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com, or email us at team@dronesforce.com.
#####
About Drones Force
Drones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com
About DARTdrones UAV Training School
DARTdrones is a nationwide UAV training school offering training to individuals and organizations. The company, featured on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ in 2017, offers various drone training courses on starting a drone business, obtaining a commercial drone license, learning to fly a drone, aerial photography, private group training, consulting services and more. For more information, visit www.dartdrones.com or call the expert team at 800-264-3907.
Mike Dobson
Drones Force
+1 8005860146
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook