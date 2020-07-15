Gazprom Neft becomes the first company in Russia’s oil and gas industry to provide FAI Glavgosekspertiza with a 3D simulation of surface facilities

In a first-ever event for Russia’s oil and gas industry, Gazprom Neft has provided a proposal on oilfield surface facilities for review by Glavgosexpertia Russia in digital format — a 3D information model of a cluster-pad (well-pad) at Gazpromneft-Nopyabrskneftegaz’s Ety-Purovskoye field being submitted in addition to design documentation and the outcomes of engineering surveys.

This 3D cluster-pad model reflects the local terrain, as well as the configuration of engineering networks, pipelines, architectural and structural elements and other field surface facilities. The digital copy also includes a range of non-graphic data, including attribute-based information on the facility being designed.

Representatives from this regulatory body (i.e., Glavgosekspertiza) checked data compatibility between the 3D-model and hard-copy project documentation, as well as compliance with the agency’s standards and regulations. The outcomes of work on the pilot 3D model of the Ety-Purovsky cluster-pad will be taken into account in the department developing its requirements in terms of informational models subsequently accepted for examination. On which basis, Gazprom Neft’s pilot project marks the first step in digital technologies being used in government oversight of capital construction projects in the oil and gas industry.

“We have been using digital modelling — at all stages of field development, from exploration to construction of surface facilities — for some time now. This means we can improve process quality — including in the consistency of design documentation, and in controlling lead-times for this. Gazprom Neft tries to pursue a trajectory of development in its work, and strives to be an industry leader, including in integrating digital solutions into production processes. Which means we are always willing to share our experience with partners, and help establish best practices.” Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production, Gazprom Neft

“In order to unleash the full potential of BIM technologies we need to make a determined effort to continue pursuing pilot projects for developing and evaluating capital construction projects based on digital models. Information modelling, alongside data visualisation, means experts can dive right in to studying project materials — which, of itself, significantly cuts the total time spent on project documentation. Added to which, an informational model of field facilities gives experts the opportunity of studying these independently, layer-by-layer, in respect of each area — including foundations, piping systems, isolation valves, equipment operated under pressure, and other high-risk facilities components. But, these days, working with informational models means these need to tie-in directly with specific regulatory requirements — something that would simplify work for both project designers, and regulators. Developing a taxonomy governing construction information, and developing consistent and cohesive requirements governing the use of digital models in examining oil and gas projects, is one of the key tasks that needs to be addressed — with the involvement of both the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Energy — in the near future.” Vladimir Vernigor Deputy Chief, Glavgosekspertiza, Russia