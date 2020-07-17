Route 22 William Penn Highway Intersection Paving Monday and Tuesday Nights in Monroeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving operations at the Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Route 48 intersection in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday nights, July 20-21 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations will occur at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 48 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. The roadways will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic at various times during the work. Police and flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

The paving work is part of a $10.95 million improvement project on Route 22. Erurovia Atlantic Coast LLC is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

