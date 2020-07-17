Vision Zero to promote traffic safety at Nodak Speedway July 19

North Dakota’s traffic safety initiative Vision Zero will be present at the Magic City Dirt Series at Nodak Speedway on July 19 to promote personal responsibility as a driver and vehicle occupant.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) will have the rollover simulator at the grandstand entrance prior to the races from 5-7 pm. The rollover simulator recreates what happens to unbelted vehicle occupants during a rollover crash. The NDHP will also lead the race cars around the track as a pace car, and there will be Vision Zero items given away to spectators.

“The rollover simulator gives people a first-hand look at the deadly consequences of not wearing a seat belt,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas of the NDHP. “Buckling up is your best defense against injury or death in a vehicle crash.”

Vision Zero established a unique partnership by sponsoring local race car driver Adam Goff of 30A Racing for the 2020 season. Goff joins Vision Zero in working towards establishing a culture of personal responsibility where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable and not tolerated. 30A Racing is a partner in promoting seat belt use, driving sober and distraction free, and always following posted speed limits. Goff is featured in Vision Zero’s latest speed campaign highlighting that speeding is for the racetrack, not the road.

The races at Nodak Speedway begin at 7 pm, but Vision Zero will be set up to interact with race fans at 5 pm. This event is sponsored by Dynamic Auto Solutions.

Learn more about Vision Zero strategy and its mission of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads at VisionZero.ND.gov. Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.