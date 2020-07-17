Rocket and Missile Market Size to Hit USD 71.79 Billion by 2027; Staggering Advancements in Warfare Technologies to Positively Impact the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Thales Group (France), ROKETSAN A.S. (Turkey), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), MESKO (Poland), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.), Nammo AS (Norway), MBDA (France), KONGSBERG (Norway), Denel Dynamics (South Africa), among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rocket and missile market size is projected to reach USD 71.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. Growing utilization of 3D printing technology in the production of weapons systems worldwide is expected to aid the market make considerable gains, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Rocket and Missile Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Missile and Rocket) By Platform (Airborne, Naval, and Ground) By Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, and Subsea-to-Surface,) By Propulsion (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid, Scramjet, Cryogenic, and Ramjet), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Many governments and private defense manufacturers are exploring the potential of additive manufacturing techniques in the designing and engineering of rockets and missiles for space exploration and military purposes. This rising interest is owing to the ability of 3D printers to produce virtually any kind of three-dimensional metallic and plastic objects.







Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822





For example, US-based Lockheed Martin announced its plans in 2017 to develop the country’s next generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) using 3D printing. In the space domain, NASA and Space X are aggressively experimenting with 3D printing to produce rocket engines for spacecraft. Thus, widening application of additive manufacturing techniques in the aerospace and defense industry will augur well for this market in the near future.

According to the report, the market value was at USD 52.54 billion in 2019. Its other highlights include:

In-depth analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the market growth;

Comprehensive study of all segments of the market;

Identification of upcoming market opportunities; and

Detailed evaluation of the impact of the changes in the regional and competitive dynamics on the market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with the “Short-Term and Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19” on this Industry,

Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822







Market Restraint

Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by the COVID-19 Outbreak to Stall Market Growth

The rocket and missile market growth is likely to get hampered throughout 2020 by the outbreak of the COVID-19 contagion. The pandemic has led to unforeseen shocks to supply chains worldwide, crippling defense manufacturing activities around the globe. For instance, the Italian shipbuilding company, Fincantieri, was forced to halt its operations in March 2020 as the coronavirus spread like wildfire around the world. Accentuating these disruptions is the suspension of business development activities in the defense sector.

For example, planned expos such as the EUROSATORY 2020, where procurement contracts are finalized, now face an uncertain future, further affecting this industry. Moreover, major players in rockets and missiles domain are also witnessing a sharp fall in their stock prices. For instance, between February and March, stock value of the Thales Group fell by 33%, while Leonardo’s declined by 55%. The cascading effect of the coronavirus pandemic is, therefore, expected to negative on this growth in the immediate future.

Regional Insights

High Military Expenditure to Favor Market Growth in North America

One of the prominent factors supporting the growth of this market in North America is the consistently high levels of military spending in the US. This coupled with rapid adoption of advanced military technologies in the US and Canada will aid the region command the rocket and missile market share in the foreseeable future. In 2019, the region’s market size was at USD 15.03 billion.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit notable growth in the market owing to rising uptake of multiple independent re-entry vehicles (MIRV) by the Chinese army. On the other hand, in Europe, the market is set to experience promising growth on account of increasing investment by private defense companies in ballistic missiles to cater to the military needs of European countries.





Browse Detailed Research Report with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822







Competitive Landscape

Close Collaborations between Governments and the Private Sector to Characterize the Market

The competitive landscape of this market is highly charged up as a result of the increasing number of collaborations between private defense contractors and government defense agencies. This is represented through frequent awarding of contracts and other deals to top market players by the US Armed Forces.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Raytheon Company secured a USD 1 billion-worth agreement to buy propulsion systems for their standard missile products from Aerojet Rocketdyne. The agreement will span five years and is focused on optimizing supply chain dynamics between the two companies.





Raytheon Company secured a USD 1 billion-worth agreement to buy propulsion systems for their standard missile products from Aerojet Rocketdyne. The agreement will span five years and is focused on optimizing supply chain dynamics between the two companies. April 2020: The US Army awarded a contract of estimated value of $6.07 billion to Lockheed Martin to produce and deliver Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors over three years till 2023. This will bolster US’s position as a major supplier of missile interceptors among other leading world economies.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Rocket and Missile Market Research Report are:

Thales Group (France)

ROKETSAN A.S. (Turkey)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

MESKO (Poland)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Nammo AS (Norway)

MBDA (France)

KONGSBERG (Norway)

Denel Dynamics (South Africa)





Order a Complete Research Report with Powerful Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101822







Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rocket and Missile Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rocket & Missile Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rocket-and-missiles-market-101822







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

C5ISR Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), By Application (Electronic Warfare, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Command, and Control), By Solution (Product and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026



Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Range (Short, Medium, Long), By Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land), By Application (Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), Conventional)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Domain (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Support), By Equipment (Jammers, Antennas, Radar Warning Receiver, Anti-radiation Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, and Others), By Platform (Air-based, Sea-based, Land-based), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Torpedo Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Weight (Heavyweight Torpedoes and Lightweight Torpedoes), By Propulsion (Electric and Conventional), By Launch platform (Air-launched, Surface-launched, and Underwater-launched), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



(UAV) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Military, Commercial & Civil, and Recreational), By System (Airframe, Payload, Avionics, Propulsion), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), By Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Military Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Land Radar, Naval Radar, and Airborne Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, and Very Short), By Application (Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Weapon Guidance, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection), By Frequency Band (UHF/VHF, L-Band, S-Band), By Components (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Military Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole Antennas, Aperture Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Military Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, and Hybrid/Transitional), By Range (VLOS, EVLOS, and BLOS), By Propulsion Type (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell, and Hybrid Cell), By Technology (Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, and Autonomous drone), By Application (ISRT, Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, Battle Damage Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Armored Vehicle Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), By System (Engine, Drive Systems, Ballistic Armor, Turret Drives, Ammunition Handling Systems, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-rocket-and-missile-market-10098