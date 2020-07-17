July 17, 2020 - June Texas Unemployment Rate Falls to 8.6 Percent

Texas Adds 225,200 Non-Farm Positions over the Month

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas economy added 243,900 private sector positions over the past month. In June, Texas saw a decrease in the state unemployment rate to 8.6 percent. This is the second consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national rate of 11.1 percent.

“June’s labor market numbers demonstrate we are moving in the right direction,” said Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to evolve, the Texas Workforce Commission is committed to adapting to the needs of our great state.”

In June, the Leisure and Hospitality industry added 142,700 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 44,200 positions, and Other Services added 21,500 positions over the month.

“The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to provide Texans the guidance and resources needed to develop their skills and build a career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC’s recent Skills Enhancement Initiative provides online skills training to all unemployed Texans free of charge. Those interested should visit our Skills Enhancement Initiative Webpage.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded June’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 6.0 percent, followed by the Abilene MSA with the second lowest rate of 6.4 percent. The College Station-Bryan MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 6.5 percent.

“Texas employers continue to prove they are resilient and innovative,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is proud to partner with employers across the state to provide valuable resource information and training opportunities to ensure Texas remains the top state in which to do business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) June 2020 May 2020 June 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 160,883.0 142,811.0 18,072.0 11.2 157,975.0 137,461.0 20,514.0 13.0 164,120.0 157,828.0 6,292.0 3.8 Texas 13,844.4 12,612.8 1,231.6 8.9 13,464.1 11,752.9 1,711.2 12.7 14,009.3 13,489.3 520.0 3.7 Abilene 76.6 71.7 4.9 6.4 73.7 67.2 6.6 8.9 78.3 75.7 2.6 3.3 Amarillo 125.6 118.0 7.6 6.0 121.6 111.2 10.4 8.5 131.9 128.2 3.7 2.8 Austin-Round Rock 1,214.6 1,123.7 90.9 7.5 1,172.0 1,038.9 133.2 11.4 1,235.0 1,200.3 34.7 2.8 Beaumont-Port Arthur 168.5 146.9 21.6 12.8 167.7 137.8 29.9 17.8 173.3 163.1 10.1 5.8 Brownsville-Harlingen 163.5 145.1 18.4 11.2 160.0 134.4 25.6 16.0 167.3 157.6 9.7 5.8 College Station-Bryan 131.3 122.8 8.6 6.5 129.2 117.9 11.2 8.7 130.3 126.2 4.2 3.2 Corpus Christi 201.4 181.1 20.3 10.1 194.3 165.8 28.5 14.7 206.5 197.1 9.3 4.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 3,957.4 3,626.0 331.4 8.4 3,829.8 3,360.2 469.6 12.3 3,960.6 3,823.8 136.8 3.5 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,669.8 2,448.4 221.4 8.3 2,585.2 2,272.1 313.0 12.1 2,669.2 2,577.1 92.1 3.5 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,287.6 1,177.5 110.1 8.5 1,244.6 1,088.1 156.5 12.6 1,291.4 1,246.7 44.7 3.5 El Paso 355.8 320.8 35.1 9.9 349.7 298.7 51.0 14.6 360.0 345.4 14.6 4.1 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,395.5 3,058.7 336.8 9.9 3,324.8 2,861.1 463.8 13.9 3,420.4 3,284.8 135.6 4.0 Killeen-Temple 172.3 158.8 13.6 7.9 167.5 149.5 18.0 10.8 176.3 169.2 7.1 4.0 Laredo 115.4 103.8 11.6 10.1 113.4 97.4 16.0 14.1 118.7 113.9 4.7 4.0 Longview 94.9 86.3 8.7 9.1 92.3 81.1 11.2 12.2 99.0 95.2 3.8 3.8 Lubbock 157.3 146.5 10.8 6.9 152.3 138.0 14.3 9.4 163.1 157.8 5.3 3.3 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 353.1 308.1 45.1 12.8 350.9 289.3 61.6 17.6 351.4 328.5 22.9 6.5 Midland 103.6 93.6 10.0 9.6 101.5 88.7 12.8 12.6 110.1 107.8 2.4 2.1 Odessa 86.0 74.8 11.1 13.0 85.0 71.0 14.0 16.5 87.6 85.3 2.4 2.7 San Angelo 52.3 48.2 4.1 7.8 50.1 44.7 5.4 10.7 55.1 53.3 1.8 3.3 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,196.5 1,094.8 101.7 8.5 1,166.6 1,017.9 148.7 12.7 1,202.6 1,162.9 39.7 3.3 Sherman-Denison 63.1 58.8 4.3 6.8 61.0 55.2 5.9 9.6 64.2 62.1 2.1 3.2 Texarkana 64.3 59.0 5.3 8.3 63.2 56.4 6.7 10.7 66.0 63.0 3.0 4.6 Tyler 106.4 97.9 8.5 8.0 103.8 92.0 11.7 11.3 107.0 103.2 3.8 3.5 Victoria 44.1 40.1 4.0 9.0 42.8 37.3 5.5 12.8 46.0 44.3 1.6 3.6 Waco 124.8 116.0 8.8 7.1 120.6 108.9 11.8 9.7 126.2 121.6 4.6 3.7 Wichita Falls 62.5 58.0 4.5 7.3 59.7 53.7 6.0 10.1 65.6 63.3 2.3 3.5

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jun 2020* May 2020 Jun 2019 May '20 to Jun '20 Jun '19 to Jun '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,080,000 11,854,800 12,776,200 225,200 1.9 -696,200 -5.4 Total Private 10,195,800 9,951,900 10,806,100 243,900 2.5 -610,300 -5.6 Goods Producing 1,810,000 1,813,400 1,931,800 -3,400 -0.2 -121,800 -6.3 Mining and Logging 191,800 198,200 252,300 -6,400 -3.2 -60,500 -24.0 Construction 745,200 741,700 772,100 3,500 0.5 -26,900 -3.5 Manufacturing 873,000 873,500 907,400 -500 -0.1 -34,400 -3.8 Service Providing 10,270,000 10,041,400 10,844,400 228,600 2.3 -574,400 -5.3 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,422,900 2,378,700 2,506,900 44,200 1.9 -84,000 -3.4 Information 193,300 193,500 208,900 -200 -0.1 -15,600 -7.5 Financial Activities 801,600 796,100 801,200 5,500 0.7 400 0.0 Professional and Business Services 1,727,600 1,710,900 1,788,800 16,700 1.0 -61,200 -3.4 Education and Health Services 1,660,600 1,643,700 1,735,200 16,900 1.0 -74,600 -4.3 Leisure and Hospitality 1,169,800 1,027,100 1,390,200 142,700 13.9 -220,400 -15.9 Other Services 410,000 388,500 443,100 21,500 5.5 -33,100 -7.5 Government 1,884,200 1,902,900 1,970,100 -18,700 -1.0 -85,900 -4.4

