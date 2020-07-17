The Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA) recognized as the winner of Learning 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year
The LLPA developed innovative solutions to skill Microsoft customer and partners, responded and adapted quickly to the COVID 19 crisis.LEIDSCHENDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LLPA announced it has won Learning 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“We made an impact by giving more than 100,000 individuals the opportunity to take their Azure skills to the next level. We, together with our 32 leading learning members put the power of the Microsoft cloud in hundreds and thousands of individual professional hands and supported businesses closely as they embarked or made haste on their journey to digitally transform and become future-ready.” “This award is a true reflection of the hard work our organization has dedicated in close cooperation with Microsoft to help our customers and partners achieve successful business outcomes,” said Patrick Kersten, Chairman of the Board, The LLPA.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. The LLPA was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Learning worldwide.
“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”
About The LLPA
Born in the Netherlands in 2013, the Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA) is a global organization with a presence in more than 55 countries. Our mission is to be THE global cloud skills services organization, dedicated to providing the right tools, learning resources and services at the right time to ensure cloud skills are accessible to anyone and everyone at any time across the globe. Thus, we are contributing to Microsoft’s mission of empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Our extensive network of trusted members contributes to the development of expert job-ready industry professionals through hybrid learning offerings, consulting, and certification. In a matter of days, more than 52 LLPA countries quickly mobilized from in-person classroom training to virtual and hybrid deliveries due to COVID. To support accelerated Azure skilling, we introduced a hybrid, virtual offering that is a combination of three to five weeks of online study and one to two days (virtual) instructor-led workshops. We also extended their C3 event series with a new Global Cloud Skills Tour, which addresses the cloud skills gaps by ensuring all existing and future cloud customers have the technical skills needed to be successful. And finally, the LLPA donated 10 percent of its cumulated fees this year to the COVID 19 Solidarity Response fund.
