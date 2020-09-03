Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Amazing Lawyers at Karst von Oiste To Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Utah Gets Compensated-if They Had Asbestos Exposure Decades Ago

"Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed and they recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Utah gets compensated-if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the service. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if they smoked cigarettes. The typical Navy Veteran the Advocate is attempting to get identified is over 60 years old and their exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960s or 1970s.

Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The compensation does not involve suing the navy.

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base, a worker at one of Utah’s dozen+ power plants, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.