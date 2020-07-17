Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for July 16, 2020
Total confirmed : 102,787
Total Recovered : 62,835
Total deaths : 1656
Active Cases : 38,296Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).
