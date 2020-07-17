Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Weekend Closure Begins Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work over the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday morning through Monday morning, July 18-20 weather permitting.

Gas line replacement work occur on the 9th Street Bridge over the 10th Street Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Motorists will be detoured via Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Michael Dale at 412-577-8494 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

