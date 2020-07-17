Valley Forge Sewer Authority to Close Pothouse Road Next Week for Utility Improvement in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Valley Forge Sewer Authority is planning to close Pothouse Road between Evergreen Drive and Potters Pond Drive in Schuylkill Township and Phoenixville Borough, Chester County on Tuesday, July 21, through Tuesday, July 28, for sewer installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During this 24/7 closure, Pothouse Road through traffic will be detoured over Township Line Road, Route 113 (Kimberton Road), Route 23 (Nutt Road) and Bridge Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Valley Forge Sewer Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

