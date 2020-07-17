Albertsons Companies Introduces 13 New Ice Cream Varieties, Plant-Based Frozen Desserts, and Sorbets from Open Nature and Signature Select Brands

In time for National Ice Cream Day (July 19th) Signature Select Unicorn Cotton Candy Ice Cream floats into stores nationwide. Mythical? Not anymore! Magical? Yes!

BOISE, Idaho, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) introduces 13 new Own Brands items in the ice cream aisle with something for every palate and occasion.

“We’re passionate about innovating based on shoppers’ needs, desires and the latest consumer trends. With these new items, we delivered something to surprise and delight every customer,” said Chad Coester, Senior Vice President of Own Brands. “Our new ice creams and frozen desserts give a spoonful of satisfaction and excitement with each bite. And we can all use a little fun.”

In stores now in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 19, the new offerings include Signature Select™ Unicorn Cotton Candy Ice Cream, a vibrant, exciting carnival in a bowl. This ice cream is all about fun. Pink and blue, fluffy and creamy, with sprinkles and the flavor of fresh-made cotton candy. A spoonful channels the tastes of summertime, birthday parties and life’s magical moments.

Signature Select Unicorn Cotton Candy Ice Cream is just one of four new 1.5-quart Signature Select ice cream varieties. The other equally head-turning frozen delicacies are:

Signature Select Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream with Honey Bun Swirl (with chunks of sweet cinnamon churro)

Signature Select Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream (with pieces of real lemon cheesecake)

Signature Select Black Raspberry Chip Ice Cream (with swirls of raspberry and dark chocolate chips)

These items are perfect for any event, be it a Sunday dinner with the family or just enjoying straight out of the carton one spoonful at a time.

Plant-Based Perfection

The Open Nature® brand continues to be a leader in innovative offerings to meet the growing demand from dairy-free consumers. Six one-pint Open Nature plant-based frozen desserts will delight any palate and dietary choice, from the dairy-free dieter, to the flexitarian to the omnivore.

Three of the plant-based, non-dairy frozen desserts are made with oat.

Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy Vanilla Caramel

Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy Oatmeal Cookie

Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy Blueberry Oatmeal Crumble

The new items can be found in the frozen dessert section in select Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, and other banners in the Albertsons Companies family of stores. Product availability varies by store.

Full List

Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy Vanilla Caramel (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy Oatmeal Cookie (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Oat Non-Dairy Blueberry Oatmeal Crumble (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Coconut Non-Dairy Toasted Coconut (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Coconut Non-Dairy Peanut Butter Chip (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Coconut Non-Dairy Chocolate Salted Caramel (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Strawberry Sorbet (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Peach Sorbet (PT/16 oz.)

Open Nature Passion Fruit Sorbet (PT/16 oz.)

Signature Select Unicorn Cotton Candy Ice Cream (1.5 QT)

Signature Select Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream with Honey Bun Swirl (1.5 QT)

Signature Select Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream (1.5 QT)

Signature Select Black Raspberry Chip Ice Cream (1.5 QT)

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave nearly $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

