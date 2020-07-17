SocialCode Splits Into Two Separate Companies, Focusing on Accelerating Brand Growth Through Innovative Digital Agency Services and Advanced Technology Solutions

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SocialCode announced it is splitting into two separate companies to scale more quickly, capitalize on key opportunities and solve for brands’ biggest challenges, present and future.



SocialCode’s agency business will continue as a leading digital marketing agency and provide cross-channel media, creative, and analytics services. The company will employ its industry leading data-driven approach and technology to drive exceptional performance and insights for clients across social, programmatic, video, audio and marketplaces.



SocialCode’s Audience Intelligence Platform (AIP) will be a standalone software company under the new name, Decile. Decile harnesses the power of first party customer data to deliver business intelligence and customer insights to help its partners better understand customer acquisition costs, customer retention, unit economics and how to increase profitable growth.

Laura O’Shaughnessy, co-founder and CEO, will oversee the company split and then hand off leadership to Drew Kraemer, current President of SocialCode Solutions and Cary Lawrence, current General Manager of AIP and company co-founder. Drew will become the CEO of SocialCode, and Cary will become the CEO of Decile. Both Decile and SocialCode will remain wholly owned by Graham Holdings Company.

“I wholeheartedly believe in the impactful work that SocialCode and Decile are doing with clients,” said Laura O’Shaughnessy co-founder and departing CEO. “I will miss working with the incredible team we’ve built here, but I am thrilled to cheer and support them every step of the way.”

This is the latest evolution for SocialCode in the pursuit of helping its clients thrive. CodeCreative , a full-service creative discipline, CodeAudio , an end-to-end solution for digital audio advertising, and Marketplace Strategy , the leading Amazon acceleration agency, will all remain under the SocialCode entity.

“I step into this new role with focus, humility, and excitement for the future of the organization,” said Drew Kraemer, CEO of SocialCode. “We are transforming this company to be the digital agency of the future that gets clients to success, faster. We are built to drive measurable business impact for our clients, by uniquely leveraging media, creative, and analytics to help brands reach their customers throughout the digital ecosystem.”

ABOUT SOCIALCODE

SocialCode is a digital marketing partner that combines media expertise, audience data, marketplace strategy, and creative solutions to drive superior performance for disruptor brands and Fortune 500 leaders alike. SocialCode was the first Facebook Ads API partner and has led the industry in digital-first marketing for more than a decade. Today, SocialCode manages digital advertising for global brands across the world’s largest platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn, TikTok and emerging channels like audio and OTT. For more information, visit socialcode.com .

ABOUT DECILE

Formerly SocialCode’s Audience Intelligence Platform (AIP), Decile is a software company that delivers business intelligence and customer insights to help its partners better understand customer acquisition costs, customer retention, unit economics and how to increase profitable growth.

