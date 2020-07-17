2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year | Nebraska Department of Education

2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Application and Nomination Form:

Nebraska Teacher of the Year Application (Electronic fillable form) (Deadline extended) Nebraska Teacher of the Year Application Printable (Printable PDF form) Nebraska Teacher of the Year Nomination Form (Electronic fillable form) Nebraska Teacher of the Year Application Information and Instructions

Tentative Timeline:

April 2020 Application packets available (Please note, the classroom video submission is postponed for 2021) *A two-minute Public Speaking video is submitted with the 2021 Application August 27, 2020 (CDT) Postmarked or Submitted deadline for receipt of applications (Deadline extended) September 2020 Finalists will be selected and notified (Deadline extended) September 2020 Finalists will be interviewed in Lincoln (Deadline extended) November 12, 2020 Awards Recognition Event

Duties of the Nebraska Teacher of the Year:

The Nebraska Teacher of the Year’s duties will be extensive. The selected candidate will maintain a regular teaching schedule while also fulfilling the duties of the Teacher of the Year position. Some highlights of the Nebraska Teacher of the Year may include:

Participating in the National Teacher of the Year Program as a representative of Nebraska (a year of professional learning through the National Teacher of the Year Program with a cohort of State Teachers of the Year from the 50 states, U.S. extra-state jurisdictions, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity);

Speaking at various engagements across the state – Administrators’ Days conference, Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) conference; Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) Delegate Assembly and others;

Participating in workshops and local school programs across the state;

Participating in the Council of Chief State School Officer (CCSSO) National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program Induction at a location to be determined at this time (this conference is approximately one week);

Participating in the National Teacher of the Year Washington Recognition Week (this event is held in Washington, DC and includes a Recognition Ceremony for the National Teacher of the Year (this event is approximately one week);

Participating in International Space Camp in Huntsville, AL (this event is approximately one week);

Participating in the ECS National Forum on Education Policy at a location to be determined at this time (this event is approximately three days); and

Participating in the National Teacher of the Year Program Next Steps Conference in Princeton, NJ (this event is approximately one week).

Application:

The Nebraska Awards of Excellence Program, which features selection of the Nebraska Teacher of the Year, serves to recognize the contributions of the classroom teacher. Candidates must be exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teachers; have the respect and admiration of parents, colleagues, and students; play active and useful roles in the community as well as in the school; be poised and articulate; and possess the energy to withstand a busy schedule. The most important criterion is a superior ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

The Nebraska Application Review Committee examines all applications submitted and selects five Award of Excellence Teachers. Each of the Award of Excellence Teachers will be interviewed to determine the Nebraska Teacher of the Year, who will be eligible for consideration as the National Teacher of the Year.

Application Guidelines:

Certified teachers, who plan to continue in an active teacher status in any state-approved or accredited school pre-kindergarten through grade 12, may be nominated. Supervisory and administrative responsibilities are secondary considerations.

Whether nominated by someone else or applying directly for the honor, each candidate must personally complete the application form. All answers must be in the teacher’s own words.

Those individuals interested in nominating a teacher will complete and submit the nomination form. The teacher will then receive the Teacher of the Year application to be completed and submitted. Candidates do not need to be nominated to complete the application.

Although the selection committee will consider all items on the application, effective classroom teaching and the capability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn are the most important qualifications.

The Application Review Panel and the Interview Panel want to see one the candidates teaching strategies and how he or she effectively communicates with students. Candidates are asked to submit an unedited YouTube video of a single lesson, not to exceed 15 minutes, of instruction. If the instruction is longer than 15 minutes, the video must include either the beginning or end of the lesson. The video is not expected to be of professional quality, it is important that the Application Review Panel and the Interview Panel can clearly see and hear the applicant, the students, and what is happening in the lesson.

For additional information, please contact:

Lora Sypal, Teacher of the Year Coordinator Nebraska Department of Education 301 Centennial Mall South, 6th Floor P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987 Telephone: (402) 471-5059 Email: lora.sypal@nebraska.gov