Construction of CNE's new headquarters starts this month

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 17 - The construction works of the new headquarters to house the National Electoral Commission (CNE) are set to begin next week in Luanda. ,

The information was released Thursday by the institution's spokesman, Lucas Quilundo, who said that the works are scheduled to last 18 months.

Speaking at the end of a plenary meeting of the Commission's activities for the current year, Quilundo said the USD 44.7 million project will be in charge of the Mitrelli Group, Ltd and includes the construction of the National Scrutiny Center.

He said that Thursday's session also served to evaluate the results of the missions of the president of CNE, Manuel Pereira da Silva, to the provinces Bié, Huambo, Uíge, Malanje, Lunda Norte, Benguela and Namibe.

At the meeting, the CNE focused on the state of the buildings that hosted the provincial electoral commissions that were to be inaugurated in 2014, as well as the situation of the roads.

“"Good roads are crucial in election periods to ensure the CNE’s activity", stressed the spokesman.

Finally, the participants were briefed on the loss of mandate of two members of the municipal electoral commission, Cecília Maria de Caluquembe (Huíla) and Monteiro Eliseu, from the municipality Tchicala-Tcholoanga (Huambo), due to incompatibility of the function with the statute of the national electoral commission.

The meeting also discussed the impact of covid-19 pandemic.