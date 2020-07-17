Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,197 in the last 365 days.

Further Extension of Consultation Cycles Due To Covid-19 Pandemic, and Suspension of Framework To Address Excessive Delays in Article IV Consultations and Mandatory Financial Stability Assessments

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department ; International Monetary Fund. Legal Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department

Publication Date:

July 17, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Notwithstanding the ongoing intensive policy dialogue with the membership during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing need for resuming Article IV consultations and mandatory Financial Stability Assessments (FSAs). However, the resumption of Article IV consultations over the coming months will need to be gradual, remain focused on the crisis and related challenges, and be undertaken flexibly. Staff recommends a further extension of consultation cycles to accommodate the gradual nature of the restart. Staff also recommends that the application of the framework to address excessive delays in the completion of Article IV consultations and mandatory FSAs be temporarily suspended.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2020/035

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

July 17, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513550404/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020035

Format:

Paper

Pages:

7

You just read:

Further Extension of Consultation Cycles Due To Covid-19 Pandemic, and Suspension of Framework To Address Excessive Delays in Article IV Consultations and Mandatory Financial Stability Assessments

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.