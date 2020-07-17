Statement by Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea on Fall Elections Bills

"As an advocate of early in-person voting since taking office in 2015, I am pleased to see the General Assembly passed legislation that will allow Rhode Islanders to securely cast their ballots into a voting machine at their city or town hall up to 20 days before an election. This measure will help reduce crowding at indoor polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic and will ensure greater access to the ballot box for voters going forward.

However, the Rhode Island Senate has failed the people of our state by not addressing legislation that would make it easier to cast a ballot from the safety of home. Rhode Island is an outlier nationally with our burdensome requirement for voters to find a notary or two witnesses to vote by mail. Several states have taken the common-sense step of removing these requirements this year. By not addressing the mail ballot legislation passed by the House, the Senate has given voters an unnecessary hurdle to casting a ballot by mail during the pandemic.

My office will continue to work with our extraordinary state and local election officials to find ways to ensure voters have safe and healthy voting options this year."

-Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

Comunicado de la Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea sobre las propuestas de leyes para las elecciones de otoño

"Como proponente de la votación anticipada en persona desde que asumí el cargo en 2015, me complace ver que la Asamblea General aprobó una legislación que le permitirá a los habitantes de Rhode Island emitir sus papeletas de manera segura en una máquina de votación en su ciudad o ayuntamiento hasta 20 días antes de una elección. Esta medida ayudará a reducir el hacinamiento en los lugares de votación durante la pandemia de COVID-19, y garantizará un mayor acceso a las urnas para los votantes en el futuro.

Sin embargo, el Senado de Rhode Island le ha fallado a los habitantes de nuestro estado al no considerar la legislación que facilitaría la emisión de un voto desde la seguridad de nuestro hogar. Rhode Island es un caso atípico a nivel nacional con nuestro gravoso requisito para los votantes de encontrar un notario o dos testigos para votar por correo. Varios estados han tomado la medida de sentido común de eliminar estos requisitos este año. Al no considerar la legislación sobre la votación por correo aprobada por la Cámara, el Senado le ha dado a los votantes un obstáculo innecesario para votar por correo durante la pandemia.

Mi oficina continuará trabajando con nuestros extraordinarios funcionarios electorales estatales y locales para encontrar maneras de asegurar que los votantes tengan opciones de voto seguras y saludables este año".

-Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea