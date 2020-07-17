Hartford Great Health Announces Increased Investment to Subsidiary and New Cooperation Agreement With Shanghai JiaoTong University

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMEAD, Calif, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartford Great Health Corp. (“Hartford” or the “Company”) (HFUS), a company focus on the development of the Sino-U.S. health industry, today announced Hartford Great Health Management (Shanghai) Ltd. (“HFSH”), the subsidiary of the Company, has invested additional 4.5 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $630,000 US dollar) to Hartford International Education Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (“HFIE”), the subsidiary of HFSH on 6/1/2020. HFSH will hold 75.5% of HFIE after the investment. The main business of HFIE focus on early children education and children’s mental health. In addition, HFIE has successfully signed a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shanghai JiaoTong University (“SJU”) on June 5, 2020 who is a famous university located in Shanghai, China.

"I am very excited to sign the Agreement with SJU which will highly expand our cooperation area in early children education. Also, our second early children educational center is currently under renovation and we expect to open the business in September 2020” said Mr. Lianyue Song, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford Great Health Corp. “The partnership between the Company and SJU aims to use the existed platform of SJU’s " Institute of Early Education Management " to engage in international communication and cooperation on the education and mental health project for children between 2 to 18 years old. The Company will also work with SJU to develop resources and publications related to children's mental health and growth. In addition to publish early education textbooks, the Company and SJU also plan to develop and establish children mental health evaluation standards which would be promoted to over 1,000 early education centers around the world. Moreover, we will organize annual seminar events in the topics of "International Early Education Expo" and "International Forum on Healthy Growth of Children" with these early education centers, and our ultimate goal of the cooperation is to increase the exposure of Company’s early education center franchise program through the cooperation with SJU. We believe the cooperation of the Company and SJU will bring more economic interests of the Company’s early education business in the future.”

ABOUT HARTFORD GREAT HEALTH CORP.

Hartford Great Health Corp. is a development stage company that focus on the Sino-U.S. health industry through its subsidiaries in China. In 2020, the Company has found another opportunity to expand its market reach in the Chinese childhood education industry. The Company plans to formulate a proprietary early childhood education center management model beginning with the opening of several early childhood education centers in the greater Shanghai area with the goal of demonstrating the management model in action in order to attract interest from potential franchisees. To learn more, please visit www.hartfordgreathealth.com .



SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.