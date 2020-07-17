Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the B. Riley FBR Virtual Summer Series panel on antiviral therapeutics on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Presentation Information:
Panel:     Antiviral Therapeutics
Date:     Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Time:     1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

If you are an institutional investor and would like to register to participate in this event, please contact Brian Ritchie of LifeSci Advisors at britchie@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com

 

