AMERISAFE Named to Ward’s Property-Casualty Top Performers List for 12th Year

/EIN News/ -- DERIDDER, La., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced the Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 top performing property-casualty companies for the 12th consecutive year. This year’s award recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over the five-year period from 2015-2019.



Janelle Frost, President and CEO, said, “We are honored to be recognized for our financial strength and stability. This award affirms our dedication to quality, long-term service, and I congratulate the AMERISAFE team on this recognition.”

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.





Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052