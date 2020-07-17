Social Media Marketing Platform "QuikTok" Helps Songs Go Viral on TikTok
QuikTok allows artists, record labels, and brands to instantly promote their song or product on TikTok with the biggest influencers.
We focus on building relationships with both our influencers and clients, big or small.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don't we all want to be successful in whatever it is we do? When it comes to music or brand promotion, social media marketing platform QuikTok has made it that much easier. With the success of TikTok this year has also come the success of many musicians and brands who have been able to identify the platforms direct correlation to trending music and sales. A study found that the advent of success for 63 out of 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 came from TikTok itself. QuikTok has created a seamless process that puts you in direct contact with influencers, allowing you to purchase a promotion in minutes. Upon its launch in April, QuikTok has onboarded over 500 influencers with an overall reach of 600,000,000+.
QuikTok has focused on creating an experience that is user friendly and welcoming to all. Whether you are an influencer with 1,500,000 followers or have as little as 30,000, there is a place for you. They have bridged the gap of influencers wanting to monetize off their followings with artists, record labels, and brands. With clients ranging from independent artists with only a thousand monthly listeners to clients like Warner Music Group and Alamo Records, there is no promotion too small for QuikTok. Since April they have added features making the platform friendly to talent agencies and client with budgets exceeding just $1,000, which includes a management portal that allows these agencies to monitor and track the orders coming in for their talent and even the ability to start a campaign with their team of TikTok campaign experts.
How does it work? Once visiting the site simply browse influencers and select a filter that is applicable to your marketing needs. Find an influencer that you would like to work with and purchase a promotion. For music they recommend purchasing the Basic or Premium package, and for brands the Premium package (prices vary). All that's left is for you to enter instructions for the influencer.
