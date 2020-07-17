Domestic Abuse Advocate Dr. CarolAnn Peterson PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent studies, 80 percent of abusers grew up in a violent household. They observed this behavior as children; violence is normal.

However, the majority of abusers do not have a mental health issue. It cannot be considered a psychological disorder because they don't behave this way with anyone else but their intimate partner. To the rest of the world they're charming and pleasant, and even good providers, but in the home they are totally different. It’s a war zone no one from the outside can see.

Dr. CarolAnn Peterson has worked in the field of domestic violence and intimate partner abuse for over 35 years.

As a registered lobbyist for the California Federation of Business and Professional Women, Dr. Peterson worked on one of the first spousal rape bills in the country. Since then, Dr. Peterson has served as chairwoman of the Legislation Committee For the Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Council and as a consultant on welfare reform for Los Angeles County and Futures Without Violence to work on welfare programs for victims of domestic violence at both the state and national level.

“I sit in a position where I have the unique ability to speak for victims who don't have a voice,” says Dr. Peterson, “so I’ve always felt that I had an obligation to work on their behalf.”

A survivor of domestic violence herself, Dr. Peterson is the author of INTERPERSONAL AGGRESSION: Complexities of Domestic and Intimate Partner Abuse.

“If you, or your friend or family member is a victim, here is a guide to help with what you need to know,” says Dr. Peterson. “What abusers do to victims is they turn all their words around and make them doubt themselves. They don’t look at their partners as people but rather as property. They objectify their partner until they are no longer human, and they give themselves permission to be violent.”

Today, Dr. Peterson is an adjunct professor (full time lecturer) at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work where she teaches courses on domestic violence, leadership, policy, advocacy and global violence against women.

“We do a lot of research on victims. We do a lot of research on children and to study abusers,” says Dr. Peterson. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

For more information, visit www.carolannpeterson.com

INTERPERSONAL AGGRESSION: Complexities of Domestic and Intimate Partner Abuse is available on Amazon